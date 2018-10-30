Woman steals pumpkins from front porch of Warren home full of children 2 nights before Halloween

WARREN, Mich. - A woman was caught on camera stealing pumpkins from the front porch of a home full of children two nights before Halloween.

Pumpkins can easily be replaced, but police want to know why someone would steal them.

A Warren mother who didn't want to be on camera said her doorbell camera caught another woman stealing the pumpkins around 7 p.m. Monday.

"I thought maybe it was a prank," the mother said. "You're kidding me. Right before Halloween."

Three young children live inside the home on Linda Street, and the mother said her children picked the pumpkins themselves.

"Then I had to explain what the word 'stealing' was," she said. "They don't know why someone would take their pumpkins."

She said last year squirrels kept stealing their smaller pumpkins, so her daughter wanted to get bigger pumpkins to make sure they would still be there.

Police said the woman caught stealing the pumpkins even had a getaway driver.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.