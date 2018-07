NOVI, Mich. - A woman was struck by a car Friday on 14 Mile Road at East Lake Drive in Novi, according to authorities.

Officials said the older woman was responsive after the crash, but they're conducting an accident investigation due to her age.

Police closed 14 Mile Road at East Lake Drive due to the crash. Drivers are asked to use a different route.

Emergency crews are still at the scene.

