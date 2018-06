A woman was struck by a vehicle on June 15, 2018 at 6 Mile and Middlebelt roads in Livonia. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday when she was trying to cross the intersection at 6 Mile and Middlebelt roads in Livonia.

Livonia police said the woman, who is in her 70s, was being treated for injuries at a hospital.

Police are conducting a crash investigation to try to figure out what happened. The driver did stop and is cooperating with police. No arrests have been made.

The intersection was shut down briefly.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.