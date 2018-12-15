Woman struck by gunfire overnight in Detroit, listed in critical condition

Neighbors pulled the woman to the sidewalk and called 911 after hearing cries for help.

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Northlawn on the city's west side.

According to police, the shooting was reported by a man who stated he heard several shots fired outside and somebody crying for help in the street.

The man and neighbors eventually pulled the victim, a 33-year-old woman, to the sidewalk and called 911. The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition. She suffered a gunshot wound.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

