News

Woman struck by gunfire overnight in Detroit, listed in critical condition

Victim heard crying for help outside

By Natasha Dado

Neighbors pulled the woman to the sidewalk and called 911 after hearing cries for help.

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Northlawn on the city's west side. 

According to police, the shooting was reported by a man who stated he heard several shots fired outside and somebody crying for help in the street. 

The man and neighbors eventually pulled the victim, a 33-year-old woman, to the sidewalk and called 911. The victim was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition. She suffered a gunshot wound. 

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP. 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.