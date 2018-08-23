Woman sues Henry Ford Health System over firing for reporting supervisor's 'slave plantation' remark

DETROIT - A woman filed a lawsuit against Henry Ford Health System after she was allegedly fired for reporting a supervisor's racist comments, according to court documents.

Miriah Walker said she was wrongfully fired after complaining about a supervisor who compared her workplace to a "slave plantation."

On Dec. 18, Walker started working for Henry Ford Health System, according to court records.

Alleged racist comment made during orientation

During orientation on Dec. 20, the instructor, Gillian Leonowicz, is accused of showing a picture of the Henry Ford Commerce Building on a slideshow and saying, "Doesn't this look like an old Southern slave plantation?"

Leonowicz is accused of laughing while making the statement. The group of trainees was made up of 10 black women, according to court documents.

Walker reported the comment to her supervisor the week of Dec. 26, explaining how uncomfortable Leonowicz's alleged comment made her, officials said.

The supervisor failed to document Walker's complaint or conduct an investigation, according to Walker. She said she noticed Leonowicz treating her differently.

Walker fired after performance evaluation

Walker met with Leonowicz on Jan. 18 for a performance evaluation and received a poor evaluation "without any true or reasonable explanation as to why," according to court records.

Leonowicz said Walker's poor evaluation was because of her "nonverbal body language," even though Walker worked in a call center behind a desk, officials claim.

Walker met with her supervisor after the evaluation and was told she had to work with Leonowicz "no matter what," according to court records.

On Jan. 19, Walker was called in to meet with her supervisor and her supervisor's manager, officials said. Walker was told she could either resign or be fired due to "lack of performance and attendance," court documents show.

Consequences outlined in court records

According to court records, Henry Ford Health System violated the Michigan Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

Under the ELCRA, employees have a right to work free from discrimination based on race and can file complaints with supervisors, court records indicate.

"(Henry Ford Health System), through its agents, representatives and employees, was predisposed to discrimination on the basis of race and acted in accordance with the predisposition," the criminal complaint says. "(Henry Ford Health System) treated (Walker) differently from similarly situated Caucasian employees in the terms and conditions of employment, on the unlawful basis of race."

Walker said she has suffered from stress, humiliation, non-economic damages, economic damages, emotional damages, attorney fees and costs due to the actions of Henry Ford Health System.

Walker requested a trial by jury.

Full complaint

You can see the full complaint below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.