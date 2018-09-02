Woman suffers serious head injury in Waterford Township car incident

Waterford Police Department are looking for a dark Saturn that was involved in an incident that left a woman in critical condition on Aug. 31, 2018 (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being dragged from the passenger side window of a car Friday.

According to authorities, the woman was leaning into the passenger side window of a dark 4-door Saturn Aura parked in the 4000 block of Meigs Avenue. When the car pulled away, she was dragged before she fell to the ground and suffered a serious head injury.

The Saturn was last seen turning south onto Meinrad Drive.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle involved. Anyone who has information or recognizes the car is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-6077 or contact its anonymous tip line at 248-678-6077.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.