Woman taken into custody after fatal shooting in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A woman is in custody after police said she called 911 to admit to fatally shooting her boyfriend Friday.

According to authorities, Oakland County sheriff's deputies and authorities from the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to a shooting in the 600 Block of Lydia Lane. Police said they received a call just before midnight from a woman who told them she had shot fatally shot her boyfriend.

Authorities said she told police the gun was still in the house and she would be waiting outside for the deputies to arrive. The 34-year-old woman was taken into custody and police found the body of a 36-year-old man inside the home, along with multiple spent shell casings and a handgun.

The woman was transported to the Oakland County Jail where she was lodged pending criminal charges.

