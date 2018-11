Allen Park police said this woman is wanted for stealing a van. (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Allen Park police are hoping to identify a woman wanted for stealing a van.

Officials said the woman in the photos above removed a set of keys from a locker room and used the key fob to find the van in the parking lot.

The woman drove away in the van, police said.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call the Allen Park Police Department at 313-386-6377.

