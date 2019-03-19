Woman tries to open emergency exit during flight headed to Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. - The FBI is investigating after a woman tried to open an emergency exit during a flight Monday.

Shortly after flight 5972 took off, the woman went to the emergency exit over the left wing and tried to pry open the door.

Other passengers aboard the plane from Indianapolis to Detroit jumped into action to stop the woman from opening the door mid-flight. They held her down for the duration of the flight. The woman was immediately arrested when the plane landed.

Airport officials said it doesn't appear the woman had criminal intent and she may have been suffering from a medical emergency, based on preliminary reports. Republic Airlines released a statement apologizing to passengers.

