Woman unhurt after suspected drunken driver crashes SUV into her Detroit home

DETROIT - A massive hole was left in a home on Berkshire Street on Detroit's east side Friday after a suspected drunken driver crashed an SUV.

Ellen Tate's living room was nearly destroyed in the 3:45 a.m. crash. She said she's happy to be alive because she typically sleeps on the living room couch.

After the crash, Tate said she heard arguing between the driver and two women who were passengers before the women fled.

The driver was taken into custody.

Tate's daughter is relieved her mother is unhurt, but she is upset with the driver, who danced during his field sobriety test.

Cleaning and repairing the home will take time and money, but Tate is optimistic after surviving the devastating crash unscathed.

