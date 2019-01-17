Woman uses fake $20 bill to buy soda at McDonald's in Bloomfield Township, police say

A fake $20 bill used at McDonald's in Bloomfield Township, according to officials. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a woman used a fake $20 bill to buy a soda at a McDonald's restaurant in Bloomfield Township.

The woman went through the drive-thru Jan. 9 at the McDonald's at 2209 Telegraph Road, police said.

The manager said the woman used the fake bill to buy a soda and got more than $18 in change.

The woman returned the next day and tried to use another fake bill, but was recognized by an employee, according to authorities.

The woman has black and blond curly hair and a stud nose ring, police said. She was driving a blue Ford Flex.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

