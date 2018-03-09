Woman wanted for stealing at least 7 bottles of vodka from Kroger in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are trying to identify a woman wanted for stealing at least even bottles of vodka from Kroger, officials said.
Police said the woman was seen walking out of the grocery store around 9:32 a.m. on March 1 with a cart full of liquor. The incident happened at the Kroger at 3600 West Maple Road.
Officials said the woman stole $209 worth of Ciroq vodka.
The woman fled the store in a maroon Buick LeSabre, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
