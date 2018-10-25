Woman wanted for stealing from purse in bathroom of St. Clair Shores Burger King, police say

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - St. Clair Shores are searching for a woman in connection with a purse robbery in a Burger King bathroom.

Police said the woman took the victim's purse around 4:45 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Burger King at 24201 Harper Avenue.

The woman took the purse into the bathroom and emptied it, taking cash and credit cards, according to officials. She left the purse in the restaurant, police said.

Officials said the woman was at the Burger King with two young children.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5305.

