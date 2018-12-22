Woman wanted for stealing merchandise from Harrison Township business

Harrison Township police are searching for a woman wanted for stealing merchandise from a business on Crocker Boulevard.

The incident happened at around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 13 when the woman entered the business.

The woman is described as white and heavy set, with strawberry blonde short hair. She was wearing a black knit hat, black leather coat, black scarf, red sweater, black leggings, tall black boots with buckles and a small purse at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 586-783-8192.





