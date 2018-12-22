News

Woman wanted for stealing merchandise from Harrison Township business

Police investigating theft

By Natasha Dado

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Harrison Township police are searching for a woman wanted for stealing merchandise from a business on Crocker Boulevard. 

The incident happened at around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 13 when the woman entered the business. 

The woman is described as white and heavy set, with strawberry blonde short hair. She was wearing a black knit hat, black leather coat, black scarf, red sweater, black leggings, tall black boots with buckles and a small purse at the time of the incident. 

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 586-783-8192. 


 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.