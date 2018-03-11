Woman wanted in at least 10 Orion Township vehicle break-ins, deputies say

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Officials are searching for a woman who they believe is responsible for as many as 10 vehicle break-ins in Orion Township.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were called to the 2600 block of Aubrey Drive after a vehicle owner found her purse stolen from her vehicle and the door open.

Deputies said as they were investigating they received several other reports from at least 10 separate homeowners that their unlocked vehicles had been ransacked and items were stolen.

During their investigation, deputies said they found surveillance video from a homeowner that showed a woman being dropped off by a vehicle then checking a vehicle door that had been left unlocked.

Deputies said two shoe prints were also found in the snow, and at least one person was following in a vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a white woman in her 20s who is approximately 5 feet to 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slender build.

The vehicle was described as a mid-size four-door sedan.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.

