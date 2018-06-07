Woman who fled police after Sterling Heights hit-and-run blew more than 3 times legal limit

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A woman was drunk when she fled police Monday after a hit-and-run in Sterling Heights.

Police said the woman hit several vehicles at the Chrysler plant on 16 Mile Road and sped away on Van Dyke.

Police saw a gray Impala that matched the description of the car involved in the hit-and-runs about 5 p.m. The car was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, police said. She briefly drove away from police before stopping.

The woman performed field sobriety tests poorly, police said, so a Breathalyzer was administered. The woman blew .23, nearly three times the legal limit in Michigan.

"Marijuana was located in the car after the fact," Lt. Mario Bastianelli said. "We don't know if that was a factor of driving under the influence."

The woman was arrested. Her name has not been released.

