Woman who survived being crushed by truck on I-94 describes moments leading up to crash

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Nicole DiGirolamo doesn't remember how she ended up in the position she was in after a box truck slammed into her vehicle Thursday on I-94 in St. Clair Shores, but she said she was thankful she was alive.

The 19-year-old said she was on spring break from college. She was traveling on the freeway when she saw a truck barreling down on her after it hit another car, killing its driver.

"I just saw the car almost explode. It was crazy," DiGirolamo said. "And I knew it was coming right for me, too."

She heard the truck hit her, then opened her eyes and realized she was trapped. DiGirolamo said she did an inventory of her body to make sure nothing was broken and everything was intact.

"I remember the boom in the back," DiGirolamo said. "I just remember this female firefighter saying to me, telling everything was going to be OK -- 'Hang on and hang tight.'"

She was achy and had a black eye after the crash.

DiGirolamo is studying nursing at Grand Valley State University and has considered being a trauma nurse. She said that the crash helped her make up her mind, and that is what she wants to do.

"I definitely think now that I was saved for a reason. I think there's something I have to do with my life that I may or may not have gotten the opportunity to do before this accident," she said. "So I'm pretty excited to see what that is because I may not have gotten that opportunity before."

