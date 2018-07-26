Woman's body found bloody, beaten along Detroit neighborhood street, officials say

DETROIT - A resident made a tragic discovery Thursday on Detroit's west side as a woman's body was found apparently dumped along a neighborhood street, officials said.

Residents who live near the corner of Midland and Mansfield streets near Greenfield Road and Fenkell Avenue were shaken up by the discovery.

Police are investigating after a woman in her 30s or 40s was found beaten and bloody on the sidewalk, according to officials.

"My heart is torn apart," one neighbor shouted from her porch. "My son just got murdered. I see a boy down there get killed. This person's dead by my house. It's too much."

Another neighbor asked when the killing would stop.

Police are trying to figure out if the woman was dumped at the scene or killed there.

