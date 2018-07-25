Woman's car lands upside down in St. Clair Shores Golf Course pond after flipping off highway

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A woman was saved by a passerby Tuesday after her car flipped off the highway in St. Clair Shores and landed upside down in a golf course pond.

The tire marks in the grass along eastbound I-94 at the 14 Mile Road curve show one driver's unintended path.

"I knew I was going into the grass," Kelly Spraller said. "I was going to flip over."

Spraller's car flipped up to four times. It careened through a gate, landing in the pond at the fifth hole of the St. Clair Shores Golf Course. Water quickly filled the vehicle.

"As soon as I felt water come into the car, I instantly reached for my seat belt and undid it," Spraller said.

She was still trapped inside, upside down in the pond.

"That pond is not really a pond," Spraller said. "It's like muck."

She said 90 percent of her body was submerged in the muck.

"I was up to my neck with water, with my feet in the front seat, and I was in the back seat," Spraller said.

She yelled for help and, to her surprise, someone appeared.

"I heard somebody jump in, heard him," Spraller said. "He started talking to me and he opened my driver-side (door). All the rest of my doors were locked, but my driver's door doesn't lock."

The unlocked door and the position of how her car landed allowed the passerby to get Spraller out safely. She said she didn't panic until seeing what she had survived.

"That could have been the last time I saw my son this morning," Spraller said. "It was terrible."

She walked away with a few bruises.

"My elbow hurts," Spraller said. "My hand hurts and I split my toe open."

She doesn't have an broken bones. She said she's forever grateful to the man who stopped along the highway.

"There's really no way I can say thanks," Spraller said.

The woman's car landed upside down and almost entirely underwater. (WDIV)

The woman's car was severely damaged in the crash. (WDIV)

The inside of the woman's car was damaged by water from the pond. (WDIV)

The woman's car filled with water after landing upside down in the pond. (WDIV)

The woman's car rolled into a pond on the St. Clair Shores Golf Course. (WDIV)

