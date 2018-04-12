Woman's rear window mysteriously shatters while driving on freeway in Oakland County

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A woman says she was driving on I-696 near the I-75 interchange Tuesday in Oakland County when something smashed through her rear window.

"It was almost surreal. You don't expect something like that to happen as you're driving down the road," Carrie Coleman said.

Coleman was getting off eastbound I-696 to head north on I-75 during rush hour traffic when the window shattered.

"You look back in your mirror and all of a sudden your child is back there screaming and there's glass just imploding on him," she said.

Coleman's 6-year-old son, Vinnie, was sitting in the back seat when the glass went flying. Neither he nor Coleman was hurt.

"It literally to me sounded like a gunshot and when I told police that, they said when concrete or something comes down with force it can sound like a gunshot," she said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation inspected the area Wednesday night and will do so again Thursday morning.

