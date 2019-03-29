Women rescued from lake in Hamburg Township dies

The woman was found floating in Whitewood Lake Thursday with no pulse.

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman who was rescued from a lake in Hamburg Township has died, police said.

According to the Livingston Daily, the woman was hospitalized after police found her floating with no pulse in Whitewood Lake Thursday afternoon.

An officer responding to the situation went into the lake and pulled the woman to shore, where another officer performed CPR, the paper reported.

Police said the woman did not have a pulse when she was taken out of the water. After CPR was performed, her pulse came back and she was taken to a local hospital. No foul play or suicide is suspected in the case.

