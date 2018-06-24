Worker loses foot in accident at Michigan race track

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A maintenance worker has lost his foot in an accident involving a tractor and another vehicle at a mid-Michigan race track.

Pete Badgero was driving a tractor Friday night at Tri-City Motor Speedway in Bay County's Williams Township. The tractor and a truck on the track collided, causing Badgero to fall and get caught.

Track owners say he's in good spirits in a hospital, where he's expected to undergo surgeries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.