Workers at FCA Warren assembly plant furious over car break-ins with security guards on duty

WARREN, Mich. - Workers at Fiat Chrysler's Warren assembly plant said a string of parking lot thefts have them worried their cars will be broken into while they're on the clock.

Security is now checking identification outside the employee parking lot.

Sources told Local 4 there was a major breakdown in security and at least seven cars were broken into earlier this week while guards were on duty.

One employee told Local 4 the stress of finding her car burglarized and all of her health insurance information stolen sent her into labor.

This isn't the first time security at the plant has failed employees, sources said.

Jamar Harten said his brand-new Dodge Charger, while has a distinctive panther wrapped on the side, was stolen from the employee lot while he was working.

"I was in disbelief," Harten said. "It was parked right here."

Other employees shared photos of the employee lot gate being left open and unmanned. Thieves broke in and made off with Christmas gifts and more.

There are plenty of questions for security guards, but no response has been heard from the security firm as of Wednesday evening.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.