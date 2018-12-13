Workers from 2 auto plants in Warren frustrated by thieves targeting cars in parking lots

WARREN, Mich. - Two auto plant parking lots in Warren have been hit by car thieves in the past week, according to officials.

Local 4 told viewers Wednesday about car break-ins that happened Tuesday at the Fiat Chrysler Warren truck assembly plant on Mound Road.

Now, we've learned there were multiple car break-ins Monday at the FCA Warren stamping plant in the same complex.

FCA employees are frustrated again this week after working their shifts at the Warren stamping plant and afterward finding their cars had been broken into in the plant's secured parking lot.

"They got me," one employee wrote on Facebook. "Stole my basketball coaching backpack, first aid kit, ball pumps, clipboard."

"It's too cold for this," another employee said after finding his car had been broken into during work.

Kwon Leppard works at an auto supplier plant next door and said he doesn't want the thieves to get to the cars in his lot.

"They need to improve (security)," Leppard said. "That is the only mode back and forth to work."

Thieves have also hit cars in the lot next door, so security guards are checking for identification and patrolling that lot.

Frustrated employees want to know how and why this is happening with guards on duty.

