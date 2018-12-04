Workers suspect inside job after thieves hit offices of Detroit nonprofit organizations

DETROIT - Two Metro Detroit nonprofit organizations say someone stole items from their offices, including electronics and money used to help them operate on a daily basis.

Destined For Greatness is a nonprofit organization for teenage girls in Detroit. It was founded in 2010 and has helped hundreds of girls over the years.

"To have a program that reaches at-risk youth, or youth in general, in the city of Detroit is major," said Shadora Ford, of Destined For Greatness.

Ford said her organization was targeted last week. Her computer was among the items stolen.

“Wow," Ford said. "It just sat right here on my desk."

She said the break-in happened while she was in the supply room helping one of her mentees.

“When I opened the door to see the computer gone, my heart broke,” Ford said.

Ford isn't the only person who was victimized.

“As I'm coming out of training with a volunteer, I'm walking down the hallway, and I see the contents from my purse on the floor,” said Roslyn Taylor, of Epiphany Education Center.

Taylor's program is on the same floor as Destined For Greatness.

"They passed by two or three offices and came into my office," Taylor said. "They went into my closet and snatched my wallet out of my purse."

Taylor said she immediately called the bank, only to realize someone was using her card at a gas station down the street.

“Who would steal from nonprofits that service the people in our community who need it the most?” Taylor asked.

