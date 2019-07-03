World-renowned dinosaur expert moves to Michigan to teach at University of Detroit Mercy

DETROIT - Students describe Nizar Ibrahim as a real-life Indiana Jones.

The world-renowned paleontologist and expert on dinosaurs moved to Michigan to teach at the University of Detroit Mercy.

National Geographic calls on Ibrahim for all things dinosaurs and digs he's done all around the globe have been featured in the magazine. He could have worked almost anywhere, but he said he felt drawn to Detroit.

"Of course it's more exotic if you go out to the Sahara Desert, but you can find the most incredible things out in the woods or go to the Upper Peninsula or, you know, you can see incredible landscapes, see incredible animals," Ibrahim said.

