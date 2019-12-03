HELSINKI – Finland's prime minister says he is resigning after a key coalition partner withdrew its support from his five-party Cabinet.

Antti Rinne, who took office in June, has faced heavy criticism in the past several days over how he and a fellow party member in charge of government companies dealt with Finland’s state-owned postal service whose workers went on strike for two weeks in November.

Tuesday's announcement prompted the formal resignation of the Cabinet made up of Rinne's Social Democratic Party, the Center Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People's Party of Finland.

No early election is expected. Parliament will for a new prime minister next week.