Polish govt pushing law to control judges, sparking outcry

People take part in a street demonstration to show solidarity with judges facing increased political pressure from the country's right-wing government in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW – Poland's right-wing ruling party has drafted legislation to impose new restrictions on judges, saying it seeks to manage a corrupt “caste” of judges that has become too engaged in politics. Critics say the legislation marks a repressive step that flouts the European Union and its values.

The legislation introduced in the Polish parliament Thursday is the latest move in the four-year effort by the populist Law and Justice party to gain control of the country's judiciary.

The proposed law would allow for disciplinary measures against judges who criticize the Law and Justice government's judicial overhaul. One provision would make judges eligible for dismissal if they attempt to scrutinize the credentials of a fellow jurist, in line with a ruling by the European Court of Justice.

The Polish parliament's press office said it was not clear when the draft legislation would be debated or be put to a vote. President Andrzej Duda has defended the measure, indicating he would not veto it.

Ryszard Terlecki, the head of the Law and Justice parliamentary caucus, insisted Friday that the law was not repressive but similar to legislation in places like France.

“We must discipline this special caste, and this project is very mild, very delicate,” he said.

HIs view was not widely shared, with opponents saying it marks a setback for Poland's 30-year-old democracy.

One critical judge, Igor Tuleya, said the aim was to pressure judges to issue rulings that satisfy the government and vowed that judges would not allow themselves to be intimidated.

Wojciech Hermelinski, a former Constitutional Tribunal justice, said the law would introduce “terror” among judges.

International human rights groups and scholars also voiced deep concern.

“We have now reached the unprecedented and frightening stage where Polish judges are being subject to harassment tactics,” said an open letter signed by groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch as well as individual legal experts from across Europe.

“The attacks on judicial independence we are witnessing in Poland are unprecedented in the history of the EU, and legal chaos is bound to ensue and spread,” the letter said.

Public broadcaster TVP, which is fully controlled by the government, echoed the party line, with TVheadlines that included: “Judges want anarchy,” and “Caste of judges fighting for its privileges.”

Some critics described the legislation as a new form of martial law against the Polish people and their judges. Friday was the anniversary of martial law, a repressive crackdown imposed by Poland's communist regime in 1981.

Monika Scislowska in Warsaw contributed.