’Resilience Beer’: Brewers around world asked to make beer to raise money for Australian bushfire relief

AUSTRALIA – Beer brewers around the world can help those affected by the Australian bushfires by making a brew dedicated to raising money for relief efforts.

Fires are ravaging Australia.

Breweries that wish to help those impacted by the fires can opt to brew the Resilience Beer, a pale ale, and donate the proceeds to a charity helping in Australia.

Interested breweries can view the Resilience Beer recipe and register here.

The idea for a multi-brewery relief brew came from California’s Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. when the Camp Fire was burning in the state. More than 1,400 breweries across the United States made their own version of Resilience IPA to raise money for Camp Fire relief projects.