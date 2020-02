Kenyan president says ex-president Daniel arap Moi has died

Published: February 3, 2020, 11:01 pm

FILE - In this October, 2002, file photo, shows former Kenya's President Daniel arap Moi. Moi, a former schoolteacher who became Kenyas longest-serving president and presided over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption, has died. He was 95. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim, File) (AP2007)

NAIROBI – Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has died, President Uhuru Kenya announced on the state broadcaster on Tuesday. The 95-year-old who ruled Kenya for 24 years had been in hospital for over a month.

