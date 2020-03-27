36ºF

UK says Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

In this screen grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation from 10 Downing Street, in London, Monday March 23, 2020. Johnson has ordered the closure of most retail stores and banned gatherings for three in a stepped-up response to slow the new coronavirus. The measures Johnson announced in an address to the nation on Monday night a mark a departure from the British government's until-now more relaxed approach to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. (UK Pool via AP)
The United Kingdom announced Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Johnson tweeted Friday morning, saying he has mild symptoms:

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

