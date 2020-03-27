UK says Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
The United Kingdom announced Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Johnson tweeted Friday morning, saying he has mild symptoms:
“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”
