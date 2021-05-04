Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 15 dead

Media stand at a police barricade barring access to the scene of a subway car that fell after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Wednesday, May 4, 2021. The section passing over a road in southern Mexico City collapsed Monday night, dropping a subway train, trapping cars and causing at least 50 injuries, authorities said. (AP Photo/Eduardo Castillo)

MEXICO CITY – An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed, sending a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 15 people and injuring about 70, city officials said.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 34 of the injured were hospitalized, and people were still trapped inside the train, which was split in two and suspended.

Video showed a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage from the collapsed structure. The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.

“A support beam gave way,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the beam collapsed just as the train passed over it.

Rescue efforts were briefly interrupted at midnight because the partially dangling train was “very weak” and a crane had to be brought in.

"We don’t know if they are alive,” Sheinbaum said of the people trapped inside the subway car.

It is unclear if most of the dead were on the subway cars, or whether they were pedestrians or motorists caught below.

Hundreds of police and firefighters cordoned off the scene in the southern borough of Tlahuac, as desperate friends and relatives of people believed to be on the trains gathered outside the security perimeter.