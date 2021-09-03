AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Immigration agents detains a Haitian migrant and his son as they walked along a highway in Escuintla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed frustration with a strategy of containing migrants in the south on Thursday and said he would write to U.S. President Joe Biden to insist that country contribute to his favorite development projects in the region. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Aug. 27 – Sept. 2, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City.
