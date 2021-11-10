Kishida reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary vote

FILE - Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Fumio Kishidaspeaks during a news conference at the party headquarters in Tokyo on Nov. 1, 2021. Kishida is set to be reelected as Japans prime minister Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 after clearing the first major test of his leadership in recent elections. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TOKYO – Fumio Kishida was reelected as Japan’s prime minister Wednesday after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections.

Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election in which his governing party secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house — the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber legislature — enough to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament.

The Oct. 31 victory increases his grip on power and is seen as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government to tackle the pandemic-battered economy, virus measures and other challenges.

Later Wednesday, he will form his second Cabinet.