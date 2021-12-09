UK Prime Minister Johnson's wife gives birth to baby girl

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference in London's Downing Street, Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, after ministers met to consider imposing new restrictions in response to rising cases and the spread of the omicron variant. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a baby girl.

Johnson’s office says a healthy baby, the couple’s second child together, was born in a London hospital early Thursday.

The baby is a sister for Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

Johnson has at least five other children from previous relationships.