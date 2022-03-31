Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl

(Efrem Lukatsky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Thursday, April 15, 2021. When fighting from Russias invasion of Ukraine resulted in power cuts to the critical cooling system at the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, some feared that spent nuclear fuel would overheat. But nuclear experts say theres no imminent danger because time and physics are on safety's side. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

LVIV – Ukraine’s nuclear operator company said Thursday that Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and were heading towards the country’s border with Belarus.

The operator, Energoatom said that the Russian military are also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the Russian troops decided to leave Chernobyl.

