At least 10 still trapped in Jordan building collapse

Rescue teams of the Jordanian Civil Defense conduct a search operation for residents of a four-story residential building that collapsed, in the Jordanian capital of Amman, on Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. It was not immediately clear by the authorities what brought down the building, which state media said was an older structure. The Public Security Directorate said rescuers were still searching for survivors. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

AMMAN – Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital Amman, officials said. State media said at least five people have been killed and at least 10 others remain missing.

Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said so far eight people were counted as injured.

The four-story residential building collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. The country's prime minister has ordered an investigation.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.