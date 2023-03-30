Philippine ferry fire leaves 12 dead, at least 7 missing

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Philippine Coast Guard ship trains its hose as it tries to extinguish fire on the MV Lady Mary Joy at Basilan, southern Philippines early Thursday March 30, 2023. Multiple people died and others were missing after an inter-island cargo and passenger ferry with more than 200 passengers and crew onboard caught fire close to midnight in the southern Philippines, a provincial governor said Thursday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

MANILA – A ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire between Philippine islands and at least 12 people were killed with seven still missing, a provincial governor said Thursday.

Many of those rescued had jumped off the ferry in panic at the height of the fire and were plucked from the sea by the coast guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen, said Gov. Jim Hataman of the southern island province of Basilan. The search and rescue effort was continuing Thursday.

The governor said most of those onboard the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 were rescued overnight but authorities were double-checking the numbers from different rescue teams, suggesting the figures could change.

The ferry was enroute to Jolo town in Sulu province from the southern port city of Zamboanga when it caught fire midway off Basilan close to midnight, he said.

The dead included at least three children, who apparently were separated from their parents, and several passengers were injured and brought to hospitals, he said.

“Some of the passengers were roused from sleep due to the commotion caused by the fire. Some jumped off the ship,” Hataman told The Associated Press by telephone.

Most of those who died drowned and were recovered at sea, officials said.

The burned ferry has been towed to Basilan's shoreline and an investigation was underway, Hataman said.