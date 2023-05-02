Palestinian prisoner dies in Israel after long hunger strike

FILE - Palestinian Khader Adnan, center, is greeted by Palestinians after his release from an Israeli prison in the West Bank village of Arrabeh near Jenin, Sunday, July 12, 2015. Palestinian prisoner Adnan died in Israeli custody early Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after a hunger strike of nearly three months, Israels prison service announced. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)

JERUSALEM – A Palestinian prisoner died in Israeli custody early Tuesday after a hunger strike of nearly three months, Israel’s prison service announced.

Khader Adnan began his strike shortly after being arrested on Feb. 5.

Adnan, a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, had gone on hunger strike several times after previous arrests. That included a 55-day strike in 2015 to protest his arrest under so-called administrative detention, in which suspects are held indefinitely without charge or trial.

Israel’s prison service said Adnan had been charged this time with “involvement in terrorist activities” but had refused medical treatment while legal proceedings moved forward. It said he was found unconscious in his cell early Tuesday and transferred to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Israel is currently holding over 1,000 Palestinian detainees without charge or trial, the highest number since 2003, according to the Israeli human rights group HaMoked.

Israel says the controversial tactic helps authorities thwart attacks and hold dangerous militants without divulging incriminating material for security reasons. Palestinians and rights groups say the system is widely abused and denies due process, with the secret nature of the evidence making it impossible for administrative detainees or their lawyers to mount a defense.