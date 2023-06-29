Detroit air quality improves, still 2nd worst on Earth Thursday due to wildfire smoke

Air quality in the U.S. Midwest as of 6 a.m. on June 29, 2023.

DETROIT – There was a slight improvement in Metro Detroit’s air quality Thursday morning compared to Wednesday, but wildfire smoke is still causing the city to have some of the worst air quality on Earth.

Smoke drifting in from wildfires in Canada continued to blanket Southeast Michigan on Thursday, June 29. The Detroit area was ranked second-worst in the world as of Thursday morning, coming in behind Chicago, by IQAir’s air quality index. That source identified Detroit’s AQI as 152 on a 500 scale, which would mean the air is in the “unhealthy” range.

AirNow.gov, another source published by U.S. government agencies, reported that Detroit had an AQI of 168 as of 6 a.m. on Thursday. That’s also in the unhealthy range. In Chicago, the AQI was 208, which is considered “very unhealthy.”

After experiencing “hazardous” air quality on Wednesday, the state is expected to grapple with air quality ranging from unhealthy to very unhealthy on Thursday. An air quality alert is in effect for Southeast Michigan on Thursday.

Experts say smoke particles can cause damage to the respiratory and vascular systems, and can irritate the eyes, nose and throat. People are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible, and to leave windows shut. People with underlying lung and heart conditions should take extra care to limit prolonged exposure outdoors.

Older adults and children are also at higher risk. If venturing outdoors is necessary, experts suggest wearing a mask to protect yourself from the particles.

The National Weather Service encourages people to “run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters,” if possible. Activities that contribute to air pollution, like outdoor burning, are discouraged.

IQAir had Chicago ranked at No. 1 for the worst air quality in the world on Thursday. Detroit was ranked second, and Washington, D.C. was ranked third. Minneapolis, Minnesota was ranked sixth, and New York City was ranked eleventh.

Wildfires have been burning up stretches of Canadian forests for weeks. Wildfire smoke has affected different parts of the U.S. at different times, including here in Michigan. In the U.S., the smoke has largely affected air quality in Midwest and northeastern states since the wildfires began.

Air quality is expected to improve in Southeast Michigan over the upcoming weekend.