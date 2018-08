DETROIT - The "World's Largest Karaoke Tour" is back for its second year in Detroit.

This year's tour features a karaoke tribute with live music and a lineup of hits inspired by Jay Z-and Beyonce.

People can participate in duets, duos and solos.

The event is on Friday, Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until midnight. It will be held at the Dime, located at 1265 Griswold Street.

