Worlds largest linear friction welder arrives Tuesday morning in Detroit

DETROIT - The world's largest linear friction welder is arriving Tuesday morning in Detroit.

The welder weighs 122,000 pounds, or 61 metric tons, which is about the same weight as a Boeing 737 airplane.

The welder is expected to be delivered around 10:30 a.m. to Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow.

The LF24-75 has the largest tooling envelope of any linear friction welder in the world, allowing for the production of the largest full-scale parts available, officials said.

Experts said it will bring the same linear friction welding technology used in aerospace to achieve light-weighting blisks and Integrally Bladed Rotors to aircraft engines and the automotive industry.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.