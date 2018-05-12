WSJ report: President Trump's personal attorney offered consulting services to Ford Motor Co.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Michael Cohen unsuccessfully offered up his consulting services to Ford Motor Co. during a phone call following President Donald Trump's election victory, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The WSJ report said that Cohen, who serves as Trump's personal lawyer, faced pushback from the company after he proposed the idea in January 2017 to the company's Washington office.

The possibility that Cohen offered to consult for Ford gained the attention of special counsel Robert Mueller, who has requested information and records regarding Cohen's pitch, according to the people who spoke to the Journal.

Ford did not dispute the that Cohen approached the company nor that Mueller requested any information, but the company said it had no comment.

According to the WSJ, Mueller is looking at Cohen for potential bank fraud and other crimes.

