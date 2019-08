This man is accused of tagging city property in Wyandotte. (WDIV)

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Wyandotte police are searching for a man accused of tagging city property.

"To the grown a-- man who keeps tagging all of our city property, please stop," Wyandotte police posted on Facebook. "It is not only an immature act, but a crime. Please put your art talents to better use."

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call 734-324-4405.

A man accused of tagging city property in Wyandotte. (WDIV)

City property tagged by a man in Wyandotte, police say. (WDIV)

