WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Wyandotte police are investigating a case of road rage involving a 62-year-old woman that happened recently.

According to police, the woman followed the driver of a vehicle who cut her off to his home. Police said she then spit on and slapped the man.

The woman was arrested for assault and battery.

