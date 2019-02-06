Wyandotte police: Woman found killed in apartment; boyfriend in custody

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Wyandotte police said a 55-year-old woman was found dead early Saturday morning at an apartment in the 1150 block of Sycamore Street.

Police said the woman's 38-year-old live-in boyfriend is considered a person of interest in this murder. He is being held by police on other warrants.

Someone called police at 2:13 a.m. Saturday to report the death. Police are not saying who called.

Investigators say foul play was obvious due to the condition of the woman's body. Police said they did recover a suspected murder weapon at the apartment, but they are not saying what type of weapon.

The official cause of death is not being released at this time.

