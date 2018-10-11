Wyandotte Zombie Pub Crawl to raise money for breast cancer program

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A zombie-themed pub crawl is raising money for The Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital Yes Ma’am program.

Yes Ma'am provides free mammograms to uninsured women in the downriver community. Net proceeds from the fifth annual Wyandotte Zombie Pub Crawl on Saturday will be donated to the program.

For the first four years of the event, the pub crawl has been able to donate $31,610 to the Yes Ma'am program.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $27.50 online or for $25 at The Brass Monkey Bar on Oak Street and On The Rocks on Maple Street. Any tickets not sold by midnight Friday will be available for $30 at The Brass Monkey Bar.

For more information on the Wyandotte Zombie Pub Crawl, visit its official website here. For more information on Yes Ma'am, visit The Henry Ford Health System's official website here.

