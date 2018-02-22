Team USA defeats Team Canada for Olympic gold in women's hockey

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Team USA defeated Team Canada 3-2 in the 2018 women's olympic hockey gold medal game.

Team USA was down 2-1 through most of the third period, until Monique Lamoureux tied the game at two with 6:21 to go in the third period.

Tied 2-to-2 after regulation, the game remained that way following 20 minutes of sudden death overtime.

The game winning goal was scored by Jocelyne Lamoureux during a five-person shootout.

With the win Team USA breaks a gold medal drought in women's olympic hockey that dates back to the 1998 Olympic Games Nagano, Japan.

The last time Team USA and Team Canada faced off in a gold medal women's hockey was on April 7, 2017 during the IIHF Women's Hockey World Championship. In that game, Team USA defeated Team Canada 3-to-2 in overtime.

Team Canada has won the last four olympic gold medals in women's hockey.

