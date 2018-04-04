Yates Cider Mill opens for spring and summer seasons next week

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Yates Cider Mill is kicking off its spring and summer seasons on Friday, April 13.

The first apples will arrive from winter cold storage next week and Yates will be pressing throughout the day on April 13. Cider will be available for purchase that day as well.

Yates Cider Mill will once again be offering its famous donuts, cider, fudge and bakery favorites along with its summer ice cream features including Yates famous donut sundae, as well as its featured frozen custard sundaes, hand-dipped ice cream, malts, shakes and more.

Doors will open at 7 a.m.

Yates has been around since 1863 and is located at 1990 East Avon Road in Rochester Hills.

