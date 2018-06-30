You can bring your dog to Jimmy John's Field Sunday for Bark in the Park

UTICA, Mich. - Jimmy John's Field hosts four United Shore Professional Baseball League teams throughout the summer, but for the first time it will also host your favorite four-legged furry friend for a day filled with America's pastime and man's best friend.

The ballpark is hosting its first annual Bark in the Park Sunday when the Westside Woolly Mammoths take on the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers. You can watch the game with your dog -- which begins at 1:05 p.m. -- in the Chevrolet Pavilion.

The day will feature dog cooling stations, potty break stations, frozen dog treats and more. There will also be a pregame dog parade on the field before the game starts.

There are some major rules you should known before bringing your dog to the ballpark. Your dog cannot be under six months old or aggressive toward humans or other dogs. They must be up-to-date on all vaccinations and must be on a leash at all times. There is a one dog per adult limit., as well.

Tickets are $25, which includes entrance for your dog, as well as a dog treat from Three Dogs Bakery. A $10 ticket may be purchased for the Chevrolet Pavilion party patio for an additional person not bringing a dog.

If you plan on purchasing a ticket, you must also sign this waiver and bring it with you to the check-in table outside the ballpark.

The ballpark also has fireworks every Friday night, but will also feature them on Wednesday for the Fourth of July, when the Beavers take on the Eastside Diamond Hoppers. There is also a patriotic youth T-shirt jersey giveaway on the Fourth of July for the first 750 kids. Along with that, kids 12 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and drink, but you must pick up the voucher at 1-800 Hansons guest services.

To purchase tickets for the Bark in the Park, click here. To purchase tickets for the Fourth of July game, click here.

